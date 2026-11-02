Bengaluru: Compulsive gamblers can now turn to support group for help, de-addiction

BENGALURU: Gambling, as a form of addiction, often gets overlooked. While one might think that unlike alcoholism, gambling does not physically affect the addict in question, the activity can have long lasting psychosocial (and subsequently physical) effects, which might often drive the addict to drastic ends like suicide.

A Bengaluru-based gamblers anonymous group, meant for gamblers in Bengaluru (and the rest of South India) to share amongst themselves to fortify each other and recover, is now open for inducting new members. The group’s inception in the city recognised the lacuna left by the usual fare of anonymous groups for alcoholics and other addicts who, while possibly coping with gambling as well, did not have a dedicated forum to share its specific troubles.

Three like-minded founders opened the group’s door virtually through online meetings, during the Covid-19 lockdown; now, it has 10-12 regular members. The group’s helpline number (9741904791) is now operational. Getting a membership is completely free of cost, with one becoming a member immediately after attending an online or offline meeting conducted by the group.

“The helpline contact number is handled by one of us, to talk to people asking for help with recovery from compulsive gambling. We share our experiences with them as to how we were able to recover through our regular meetings and also guide them consistently using the 12 steps of recovery that the programme offers,” said one of the founders of the group.

The group, open to any compulsive gamblers from Bengaluru and the rest of South India, meets everyday online (7-8 pm) and conducts an in-person meeting in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar every Sunday from 11 am to 12 noon.

“A compulsive gambler needs to be willing to accept the fact that they are in the grips of a progressive illness, and have a desire to get well. Our experience has shown that the programme will always work for any person who has a desire to stop gambling. However, it will never work for the person who will not face squarely the facts about this illness,” the founder added.

Members of the group pointed out how addictions like gambling and alcoholism often do not work in silos, and how one thing leads to another. “It is common for people to fall prey to both, but an alcoholics anonymous group would not have the space to share problems of gambling addiction as well, which is why a separate group is necessary,” a member shared.