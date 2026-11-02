Bengaluru North City Corporation cracks the whip against illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Despite the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) ruling that a property at Bhadrappa Layout in Yelahanka had violated setback norms and added unauthorised floors without plan approval, the owner approached the Supreme Court to stall the action.

However, the court upheld the civic body’s decision, which was based on a High Court direction against the unauthorised construction in violation of the BBMP Act. “The building on the 30x40 site, belonging to owner Dhanalakshmi Reddy, has a stilt floor and three upper floors.

It has no plan approval and violates municipal by-laws,” said a senior engineer. The official said the owner had been given 15 days to remove the unauthorised structure voluntarily, failing which the civic body would initiate demolition, as it is authorised to do so under the by-laws.

Cautioning owners against constructing unauthorised buildings to earn rental income, the BNCC official said the civic body would take a tough stand. If owners approached courts to stall action, the civic body would contest the cases, seek to vacate any stay orders and proceed with demolition.

“Follow the building by-laws, obtain plan approval and do not deviate from the sanctioned plan or construct unauthorised floors. The Supreme Court itself has given its verdict against such structures,” the official said.