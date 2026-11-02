Bengaluru North City Corporation cracks the whip against illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Despite the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) ruling that a property at Bhadrappa Layout in Yelahanka had violated setback norms and added unauthorised floors without plan approval, the owner approached the Supreme Court to stall the action.
However, the court upheld the civic body’s decision, which was based on a High Court direction against the unauthorised construction in violation of the BBMP Act. “The building on the 30x40 site, belonging to owner Dhanalakshmi Reddy, has a stilt floor and three upper floors.
It has no plan approval and violates municipal by-laws,” said a senior engineer. The official said the owner had been given 15 days to remove the unauthorised structure voluntarily, failing which the civic body would initiate demolition, as it is authorised to do so under the by-laws.
Cautioning owners against constructing unauthorised buildings to earn rental income, the BNCC official said the civic body would take a tough stand. If owners approached courts to stall action, the civic body would contest the cases, seek to vacate any stay orders and proceed with demolition.
“Follow the building by-laws, obtain plan approval and do not deviate from the sanctioned plan or construct unauthorised floors. The Supreme Court itself has given its verdict against such structures,” the official said.
The civic bodies Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), respondents 4 and 5 respectively in the case, were also directed to disconnect their services.
They were held accountable for contempt after the complainant raised the issue of delay in taking action before the court. The case was disposed of in April 2026.
“The owner was given the option to pay Rs 7 lakh into the civic body’s account. The BNCC warned that it would proceed with demolition, as the matter had become one of contempt of court. The court has also taken cognisance of the issue, and any failure to act could invite action against the civic body.
The owner was therefore pressed to comply with the court’s order and undertake demolition. For the past three days, the owner has been removing the unauthorised structure,” the engineer said, adding that an investment of about Rs 1 crore was being reduced to debris by the day.