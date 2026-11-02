Bengaluru: Tunnel work to delay part of Hebbal Lake development

BENGALURU: While the Lakes Department of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has called tenders for Phase II development of Hebbal Lake, parts of the lake bund affected by the proposed 2.2-km short tunnel from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital will remain undeveloped until the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) completes its construction work.

Phase II of the development includes desilting and disposal of silt, construction of an escape gate, embankment formation, pitching and other allied works. These works will be taken up once the tender is awarded, with an estimated completion period of around 11 months.

An official familiar with the matter said the section of the lake bund affected by the BDA’s short tunnel project would be developed by the authority after completing its construction. This means parts of the lake development work will remain incomplete until the tunnel work in that location is completed.

The short tunnel project is already facing legal challenges, with objections also being raised over the proposed felling of 1,128 trees. Its targeted completion date will depend on the progress of the project amid these challenges.

Meanwhile, the average width of the lake’s main bund is proposed to increase significantly following the development works, according to the detailed project report accessed by TNIE. The document states that the existing average width of the main bund ranges from 3.5 metres to 5.5 metres. Following the proposed works, it is expected to increase to more than 20 metres. The expansion will involve forming the main bund using 20,568 cubic metres of mud, according to the document.

The project also includes enhancing the lake’s storage capacity through desilting and removal of slush, construction of a wetland and a sewage diversion drain, installation of a sluice gate, protection of the water body and other allied works.