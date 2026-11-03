5,000 illegal PGs in Bengaluru, citizens wary of GBA’s proposed rules

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is working on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate over 5,000 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations spread across its five city corporations. However, citizen activists and NGOs, who have been voicing concern against unauthorised PGs, expressed doubts about strict implementation of the proposed SOPs, which are expected in public domain shortly.
According to GBA’s audit, the city has 3,597 unauthorised PGs. Rajagopalan R of Bengaluru Coalition says it took repeated stern High Court directions for GBA to stand up and claim it had taken notice of PG violations in the city, which have been rampant over the past decade.
“Little enforcement has actually taken place. While a revised policy or SOPs are proposed, the 2024 guidelines are openly flouted,” said Rajagopalan. He said zonal regulations should be amended to tighten operations in residential zones, along with GBA’s classification of PGs, as they are different from hostels.
The PG Owners’ Association had defended the setups, saying such structures are a cost-effective housing alternative for students and youths who come in search of opportunities, and should be spared. Not subscribing to this defence, Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said the illegal PG menace and rampant construction violations are symptoms of two fundamental failures of the state: ‘unplanned development’ and breakdown of ‘the rule of law’.
Unless both are addressed, every other measure will be cosmetic, and Bengaluru will spiral further into the slum city it is fast becoming.
“Establish an autonomous authority with the power to take over illegal buildings and layouts, redevelop them lawfully and sell the redeveloped properties. Establish a circular construction and demolition economy.
A dedicated startup policy offering financial incentives, infrastructure support and access to land, alongside strategically located C&D recycling parks, can attract investment in advanced demolition and recycling technologies and create a new green industry,” he said.
BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said PGs are thriving, with a strong nexus between owners and politicians. Small owners who want to follow the rules are driven out of business. Very often, new rules end up becoming a shield for the powerful. “If the true intent of the government is to streamline operations of PGs, it should make the SOPs public and tell people clearly what they cover. The government should engage in an extensive public consultation,” he said.
THE WAY OUT
Experts have crafted ideas that could have checks and balances over thriving PGs. A task force must be set up to address cross-departmental compliance, with enforcement visibility across each city corporation, as there is an urgent need to act and enforce the law as it exists today across these five dimensions:
Zoning regulations compliance
Building bye-laws compliance (fire safety, parking allocation and plan sanction conformity)
Safety (food via FSSAI, personal safety via Law & Order NOC process)
Trade Licence: Compliance with 2024 BBMP PG guidelines and amendments, with annual review of qualification
Solid waste management under ‘bulk generator’ guidelines must be default classification