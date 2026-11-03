5,000 illegal PGs in Bengaluru, citizens wary of GBA’s proposed rules

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is working on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate over 5,000 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations spread across its five city corporations. However, citizen activists and NGOs, who have been voicing concern against unauthorised PGs, expressed doubts about strict implementation of the proposed SOPs, which are expected in public domain shortly.

According to GBA’s audit, the city has 3,597 unauthorised PGs. Rajagopalan R of Bengaluru Coalition says it took repeated stern High Court directions for GBA to stand up and claim it had taken notice of PG violations in the city, which have been rampant over the past decade.

“Little enforcement has actually taken place. While a revised policy or SOPs are proposed, the 2024 guidelines are openly flouted,” said Rajagopalan. He said zonal regulations should be amended to tighten operations in residential zones, along with GBA’s classification of PGs, as they are different from hostels.

The PG Owners’ Association had defended the setups, saying such structures are a cost-effective housing alternative for students and youths who come in search of opportunities, and should be spared. Not subscribing to this defence, Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said the illegal PG menace and rampant construction violations are symptoms of two fundamental failures of the state: ‘unplanned development’ and breakdown of ‘the rule of law’.

Unless both are addressed, every other measure will be cosmetic, and Bengaluru will spiral further into the slum city it is fast becoming.

“Establish an autonomous authority with the power to take over illegal buildings and layouts, redevelop them lawfully and sell the redeveloped properties. Establish a circular construction and demolition economy.