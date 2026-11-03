A Brush With History

The conversation begins on a cheerful note, with anecdotes about travel and artistic encounters coming in quick succession. Contemporary artist and curator Ajitvar Kumar Douglas is particularly animated when discussing history, a subject that informs most of his work. He sees history as an evolving account of events and ideas that are open to interpretation across time and geography. “I’m interested in understanding these changes and looking at what remains. Even when I use figures of gods and goddesses, I’m not necessarily making a religious painting. I’m using the iconography that we see in temples and giving it a different context,” he explains.

Recently selected for the 11th Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Uzbekistan, Douglas sees the experience as another chapter of a journey that has taken him to more than 28 countries. This event brought together 70 artists from 29 countries, with Douglas and Hyderabad-based artist Priti Samyukta representing India. Going to Tashkent held personal significance, he shares, “When I spoke to my father about the invitation, he told me I had to go to Samarkand because that is where our family had migrated from many years ago. I had always wanted to travel along the Silk Road, so this was an opportunity to connect with that part of our history.”