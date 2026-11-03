‘Bengaluru spent Rs 50k crore over 10 years, yet facilities bad’

BENGALURU: Despite spending Rs 50,000 crore on 80,000 development projects over the last 10 years, Bengaluru continues to struggle with basic civic issues, the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) has alleged.
Narasimhan said the #LekkaBeku campaign aimed to make civic project information accessible so that citizens could ask questions and demand answers. “If BNP can compile and organise these records with limited resources, why can’t the government make them easily accessible to citizens using its far greater resources?” he asked.
To highlight the gap between public spending and the city’s civic infrastructure, and bring transparency to government expenditure, the BNP has released a report on projects and contract spending under the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the last decade as part of its #LekkaBeku campaign.
BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said, “BNP’s analysis of the data shows that even though more than Rs 3 crore per km was spent on roads, footpaths and other civic infrastructure, citizens continue to suffer due to poor infrastructure.” “Citizens are dying on pothole-ridden roads, underpasses turn into death traps every monsoon, and commuters lose hours daily to crippling gridlock,” he added.
Constituency-wise spending
Yeshwanthpur: B3,804 cr
KR Puram: B3,338 cr
Mahadevapura: B2,892 cr
RR Nagar: B2,806 cr
B’luru South: B2,680 cr
Yelahanka: B2,368 cr
Byatarayanapura: B2,226 cr
Bommanahalli: B2,209 cr
BTM Layout: B1,846 cr
Govindarajnagar: B1,694 cr
Mahalakshmi Layout: B1,689 cr
Dasarahalli: B1,528 cr
Spending by work category
Roads & footpaths: B26,807 cr
Drains and sewerage: B7,007 cr
Parks and playgrounds: B1,910 cr
Drinking & water supply: B1,357 cr
Buildings & community facilities: B 1,188cr