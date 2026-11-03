‘Bengaluru spent Rs 50k crore over 10 years, yet facilities bad’

BENGALURU: Despite spending Rs 50,000 crore on 80,000 development projects over the last 10 years, Bengaluru continues to struggle with basic civic issues, the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) has alleged.

Narasimhan said the #LekkaBeku campaign aimed to make civic project information accessible so that citizens could ask questions and demand answers. “If BNP can compile and organise these records with limited resources, why can’t the government make them easily accessible to citizens using its far greater resources?” he asked.

To highlight the gap between public spending and the city’s civic infrastructure, and bring transparency to government expenditure, the BNP has released a report on projects and contract spending under the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the last decade as part of its #LekkaBeku campaign.

BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said, “BNP’s analysis of the data shows that even though more than Rs 3 crore per km was spent on roads, footpaths and other civic infrastructure, citizens continue to suffer due to poor infrastructure.” “Citizens are dying on pothole-ridden roads, underpasses turn into death traps every monsoon, and commuters lose hours daily to crippling gridlock,” he added.

Constituency-wise spending

Yeshwanthpur: B3,804 cr

KR Puram: B3,338 cr

Mahadevapura: B2,892 cr

RR Nagar: B2,806 cr

B’luru South: B2,680 cr

Yelahanka: B2,368 cr

Byatarayanapura: B2,226 cr

Bommanahalli: B2,209 cr

BTM Layout: B1,846 cr

Govindarajnagar: B1,694 cr

Mahalakshmi Layout: B1,689 cr

Dasarahalli: B1,528 cr

Spending by work category

Roads & footpaths: B26,807 cr

Drains and sewerage: B7,007 cr

Parks and playgrounds: B1,910 cr

Drinking & water supply: B1,357 cr

Buildings & community facilities: B 1,188cr