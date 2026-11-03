TDR system for road widening to be digital: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: To accelerate road widening and infrastructure work in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday directed officials to completely digitise the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) system, making the entire process -- from initial application and verification to certificate issuance and subsequent transactions, fully online.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials on Monday, he said that road widening and construction of new roads are essential to finding long-term solutions to Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion. But the existing TDR mechanism, intended to facilitate land acquisition for infrastructure projects, had remained largely dependent on physical files, with inadequate tracking mechanisms and limited transparency, he added.

“Road widening and construction of new roads are urgent and unavoidable requirements if Bengaluru is to find lasting solutions to its growing traffic congestion. However, the TDR system, which is meant to facilitate land acquisition for infrastructure development, has continued to function through paper-based files for years. The lack of proper tracking and transparency has resulted in public dissatisfaction and loss of confidence in the system,” he said.

He directed officials to introduce end-to-end digitisation of the process, covering the initial recording of road and property details, verification at every stage and the eventual issuance of TDR certificates. He said the proposed digital platform will also record purchase and sale of TDR certificates, as well as their final utilisation.