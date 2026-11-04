Experts discuss mental health, legal system at NIMHANS meet

BENGALURU: Global experts in forensic psychiatry, law and mental health have gathered in Bengaluru for the four-day International Forensic Psychiatry Conference (IFPC 2026), being held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) from November 2 to 5.

The conference focuses on strengthening the interface between mental healthcare and the criminal justice system, with discussions on criminal responsibility, mental healthcare in prisons, rehabilitation of human rights.

Co-hosted by Nimhans and Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, the conference is being held with the theme ‘Bridging the Gap’. It brings together psychiatrists, psychologists, forensic medicine specialists, legal professionals, researchers and policy makers from India, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

The sessions will examine the assessment of criminal responsibility and insanity defence under Section 22 of BNS, 2023, fitness to stand trial, psychiatric assessments in medical negligence cases and the relationship between severe mental disorders and criminal responsibility. Discussions will also cover mental health concerns related to child sexual abuse, adolescent sexual offences and other sensitive areas.

The conference will feature comparative discussions on mental healthcare laws in India, Australia and New Zealand, including involuntary treatment, mental health diversion from the criminal justice system and psychiatric care in custodial settings.