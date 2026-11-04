Experts discuss mental health, legal system at NIMHANS meet

BENGALURU: Global experts in forensic psychiatry, law and mental health have gathered in Bengaluru for the four-day International Forensic Psychiatry Conference (IFPC 2026), being held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) from November 2 to 5.
The conference focuses on strengthening the interface between mental healthcare and the criminal justice system, with discussions on criminal responsibility, mental healthcare in prisons, rehabilitation of human rights.
Co-hosted by Nimhans and Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, the conference is being held with the theme ‘Bridging the Gap’. It brings together psychiatrists, psychologists, forensic medicine specialists, legal professionals, researchers and policy makers from India, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.
The sessions will examine the assessment of criminal responsibility and insanity defence under Section 22 of BNS, 2023, fitness to stand trial, psychiatric assessments in medical negligence cases and the relationship between severe mental disorders and criminal responsibility. Discussions will also cover mental health concerns related to child sexual abuse, adolescent sexual offences and other sensitive areas.
The conference will feature comparative discussions on mental healthcare laws in India, Australia and New Zealand, including involuntary treatment, mental health diversion from the criminal justice system and psychiatric care in custodial settings.
Emerging challenges such as the use of Artificial Intelligence in psychiatric assessment, diagnosis and treatment, AI-assisted forensic applications, social media use among adolescents and implications of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, for psychiatric practice will also be discussed.
The programme will further examine the integration of Tele-MANAS services with police emergency response systems and piloting of Tele-MANAS services for people in custodial care. Research presentations will cover psychiatric disorders among prisoners, suicide prevention in prisons, violence risk assessment, offending behaviour and the implementation of mental healthcare rights.
The conference aims to promote multidisciplinary collaboration, improve forensic psychiatric assessments and strengthen access to mental healthcare for people who come into contact with the justice system, while balancing individual rights, legal accountability and public safety.