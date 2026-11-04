GBA goes micro local with ward-level climate plans

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) micro-level climate planning initiative, aimed at tackling climate change at the neighbourhood level and touted as a first-of-its-kind in the country, has reached a crucial stage with ward-level climate action plans ready for pilot in five wards and is awaiting budgetary approval for implementation.

The plans, developed under the GBA’s Climate Action Cell, seek to move climate planning beyond broad city-level strategies by identifying environmental challenges specific to individual wards and proposing localised interventions. Their implementation will, however, depend on the approval of the necessary budget allocations by the respective city corporations.

The initiative is intended to serve as a model for extending climate action planning to other wards under the GBA, said Jeevitha Shanmuganand, urban planner, Data Innovation Climate Action Fellow at the GBA. The five wards selected for the pilot are Shantinagar in Central City, Jakkur in North City, Begur in South City, Vijinapura in East City and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ward in West City.

The plans were drawn up following sector-wise assessments and consultations with residents, experts and other stakeholders. The exercise covered energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste management, urban planning, greenery and biodiversity, water management, wastewater and stormwater management, and disaster preparedness.