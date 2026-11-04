Halasuru Police await the inspectorate's detailed report on the death of two foreigners

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police are awaiting a report from the Department of Electrical Inspectorate before taking further action in connection with the deaths of two foreign nationals who were electrocuted in the swimming pool on the third floor of the Conrad Hotel on October 30. Police said an electrical leakage into the swimming pool led to the deaths.

The police have sought a report to ascertain how the electrical leakage occurred and caused the incident. In her complaint, Silvia Horvatova, wife of the deceased Juraj Horvat, alleged negligence on the part of the hotel management.

The police said the body of Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national, was handed over for repatriation after a post-mortem examination at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Slovak national Juraj Horvat (45), is yet to be conducted as the police are awaiting clearance from the embassy. The injured, Mathew Desantis (41), an American national, and Rahul Tiwari ( 28), a hotel employee who worked as a pool attendant and lifeguard, were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.