JP Park benches broken, MLA blames Congress worker

BENGALURU: After 10 stone benches were broken at JP Park in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly by ‘unknown’ miscreants, BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu has pointed fingers at Congress workers, as he recently held a walk in the park to commemorate RSS’s 100-year celebration.

The MLA said former CM Ramakrishna Hegde had visited the park which was a dream project of actor Anant Nag when he was MLA. Developmental work like a swimming pool, sports complex, hospital and school were taken up during the previous BJP government, but after the BJP’s defeat in 2023, all works have not just stopped but signature projects are being targeted, he claimed. “The miscreants have gained confidence as they think it is their government’s regime. This incident comes days after I was heckled during an RSS route march here,” the MLA alleged.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director, GBA Horticulture department, confirmed that stone benches were damaged on Sunday as it was dark and security was thin. Each bench costs around Rs 25,000 and has been replaced, he said. A senior horticulture department official said guards will patrol the park instead of being stationed at a point.