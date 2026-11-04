Minor Irrigation Department sanctions Rs 3.8 crore for conservation of Kudlur lake

BENGALURU: The Department of Minor irrigation and groundwater development has sanctioned Rs 3.8 crore for the conservation of Kudlur lake in Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South District. The grant was sanctioned on October 29, considering the directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra, who had visited Kudlur lake, which is highly contaminated and encroached upon.

Justice Phaneendra visited the lake after registering a suo motu case based on a TNIE report titled ‘Channapatna lakes choked by sewage, lack UGD System’, published on May 15, 2025. The Upa Lokayukta had treated the TNIE report as the source to exercise his powers and initiate suo motu proceedings. He also ordered a preliminary inquiry under Section 9 of the Act.

Confirming the severe contamination and encroachment of the lake, the Upa Lokayukta met on two occasions the Bengaluru South district’s deputy commissioner and chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat, minor irrigation, revenue and land survey departments, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, chief officer of the Channapatna Municipal Council and others and reviewed the state of the lake and action to be taken.

Justice Phaneendra appraised the officials of the pathetic state of the lake and their obligation to protect the water bodies. He sent a communication to the Secretary to Government, Minor Irrigation Department, drawing his attention to save the dying Kudlur lake.