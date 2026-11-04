PM Modi to ride on inaugural Pink Line train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Namma Metro’s Pink Line in Bengaluru and the world’s first tilted LED dome planetarium in Mysuru on November 13.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said the PM would travel on the Metro from Tavarekere to IIMB-Bilekahalli station and launch the services.

With the addition of the 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, the Metro network will expand from its existing 96.1 km to 103.6 km, taking Bengaluru’s operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark and making it the second-largest Metro network in the country after Delhi, Surya said.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the work undertaken by BMRCL and other agencies to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate the project had helped keep it on track. He said the government would build on the expansion and work towards its target of increasing the Metro network to 170 km by 2027.

After the Namma Metro inauguration, the PM will leave for Mysuru to inaugurate the world’s first tilted LED dome planetarium at the Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning of the University of Mysore, located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills.