PM Modi to ride on inaugural Pink Line train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Namma Metro’s Pink Line in Bengaluru and the world’s first tilted LED dome planetarium in Mysuru on November 13.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said the PM would travel on the Metro from Tavarekere to IIMB-Bilekahalli station and launch the services.
With the addition of the 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, the Metro network will expand from its existing 96.1 km to 103.6 km, taking Bengaluru’s operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark and making it the second-largest Metro network in the country after Delhi, Surya said.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the work undertaken by BMRCL and other agencies to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate the project had helped keep it on track. He said the government would build on the expansion and work towards its target of increasing the Metro network to 170 km by 2027.
After the Namma Metro inauguration, the PM will leave for Mysuru to inaugurate the world’s first tilted LED dome planetarium at the Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning of the University of Mysore, located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills.
This will be Modi’s second visit to Mysuru in four months. He had visited the city on August 1 to inaugurate Viveka Smaraka, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram. His visit, initially scheduled for October 24, was postponed.
Modi is also expected to inaugurate a Miyawaki mini forest being developed in the shape of the Swachh Bharat Mission logo at Kempu Cheluvajammanni Nagar (KC Nagar), near Veerayodha AP Prashanth Park.
Tech glitch on Yellow Line
A technical glitch affected the automated train announcement systems and real-time train information display boards at all stations along Namma Metro’s Yellow Line for nearly an hour on Tuesday.
According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the systems were non-functional from 4.55 pm to 5.50 pm on Tuesday. However, train operations were unaffected.