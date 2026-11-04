Second Bengaluru Skill Summit begins

BENGALURU: The second edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit (BSS), themed “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy” began on Tuesday. Japan is the country partner for this year’s summit. The summit recorded over 6,500 attendees, over 150 speakers, over 100 partners, and over 50 exhibitors.

Speaking on the occasion, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said no state can match the human capital of Karnataka. “MB Patil and I are the ‘salesmen’ of Karnataka. When we sit in boardrooms, they always say that they have other states as options,” he said.

Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, who presided over the summit, said the focus should be on preparing the youth to seize the opportunities of tomorrow.

He added that industries are responsible for letting their needs be known, and that the responsibility of a healthy workforce does not lie on the government alone. “The industry must identify skill requirements and keep us [the government] in the loop,” Patil said.