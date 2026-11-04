Ward One campaign: Bengaluru Corporations take up civic upgradation work

BENGALURU: Civic upgradation work, including footpath repairs, removal of construction debris and taking up wall paintings to promote cleanliness are being taken up as part of the ‘Ward One’ campaign across city corporations.

In Bengaluru North City Corporation, Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar and Additional Commissioner (Development) Mona Roat visited Bhoopasandra in Hebbal to inspect the progress of ongoing work and observed that electrical poles were obstructing pedestrian movement on footpaths.

Roat directed the officials to remove these obstructions and ensure convenient movement for pedestrians. She also instructed BESCOM officials to immediately remove or repair electrical wires hanging at certain locations. She also inspected work related to pothole repairs, road markings, slab installation and footpath improvements in the area. She instructed the officials to maintain the quality of the works and complete all pending works at the earliest.

Meanwhile, East City Corporation (BECC) took up wall painting work along ITPL Main Road in Ward 82, Garudacharpalya, to beautify public spaces and create awareness about sanitation and cleanliness through wall messages. In Ward 55 of the KR Puram zone, the corporation cleared illegally dumped construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Devasandra. Waste accumulated near the KR Puram bus stand and the corporation office was removed, and the surrounding area was cleaned to prevent illegal dumping and maintain a clean and healthy environment.

In Central City Corporation, Additional Commissioner (Development) Venkatachalapathy inspected the work in Jayanagar 2nd Block. After observing the damaged footpaths, he directed officials to reconstruct them. Also, to prevent vehicles from getting on the footpaths, he said sturdy bollards would be put up.