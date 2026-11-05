Bengaluru: Back-to-back hikes add to burden on households

BENGALURU: The increase in milk prices, coupled with the proposed BMTC bus fare hike, has drawn criticism from residents and members of the business community, who say rising costs of essential commodities and transportation are putting additional pressure on household budgets.

They have questioned the government’s decision to offer free bus travel to women under the Shakti scheme while increasing the prices of other essential commodities and services.

Chandana N, a working woman, said, “I usually buy one litre of milk every day. An increase of Rs 8 per litre means I will have to spend an additional Rs 240 every month. Milk is a basic necessity, and such price increases make household budgeting difficult.”

Activist Sunil Kumar Sharma said the bus fare hike would disproportionately affect daily wage workers, students, salaried employees and families with multiple working members. With groceries, house rents, school fees, medical expenses and EMIs already eating into household budgets, higher commuting costs would leave families with less money for other necessities and savings.

Citizens questioned the government’s approach to welfare schemes and rising prices. “On one hand, the government is offering free bus travel to women. The money that you are not paying for the bus, you may end up spending on necessities such as milk. The money is going out of your pocket regardless,” said Pranav Madathil, a corporate employee.

Madathil compared the government’s welfare approach to the pricing strategy adopted by private companies, arguing that people are initially attracted by affordable offers but end up paying more once they become dependent on the service.