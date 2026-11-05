Bengaluru: Man dupes woman of jewellery worth Rs 17L

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Bagalur police for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh from a woman after luring her on the pretext of arranging a low-cost flight ticket to Rajasthan. The accused has been identified as Chanuvar Ali, a resident of Bhattarahalli and a native of Assam.

According to the police, Pushpa T (40), a native of Rajasthan, had come to Bengaluru to visit her sister’s house in Singapura. On October 14, she visited Yeshwanthpur railway station to purchase a return ticket to her hometown. However, Ali approached her, claiming that he could arrange a flight ticket at a cheaper rate.

He took her towards the airport road and, near Bagalur, allegedly persuaded her to keep her gold jewellery and silver anklets in a purse. He then placed the purse inside his bag and fled with it.

Following her complaint, the Bagalur police analysed CCTV footage and gathered other evidence to identify and trace the accused. The police recovered 117 grams of gold jewellery and 71 grams of silver ornaments from him.