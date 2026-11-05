Dhanteras shoppers embrace modern designs, diamonds & silver amid gold price dip

While gold is holding its traditional place in Dhanteras shopping, consumer choices are bringing lighter jewellery, diamonds and silver into the festive shopping mix. The shift is evident among younger customers, who are prioritising design and wearability alongside traditional considerations like purity and resale value. A bride-to-be, senior marketing executive Anjana Kumarankutty, says she is planning to make purchases around the festive season, given the recent correction in gold and silver rates. “I like exploring unconventional designs, particularly distinctive pendants and rings. I am also considering buying gold coins as an investment. So, my purchases will be a mix of personal choices and long-term value.”

Varghese Alukkas, MD, Jos Alukkas Group, says Dhanteras used to be mainly a North Indian occasion, but it has grown steadily here now. “Alongside heavy jewellery, people are buying coins, small pendants, light chains and diamond pieces,” he says. Minimal designs, everyday chains, pendants and diamond pieces are finding favour, with younger shoppers paying greater attention to how jewellery fits into their wardrobes. “Today’s shopper browses online and arrives with a clear sense of what they want. They are gravitating towards jewellery that fits into their daily lives,” opines CaratLane’s co-founder and CPTO Gurukeerthi Gurunathan.