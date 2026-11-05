Karnataka bus fare hike goes against public transport policy, say experts

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to hike bus fares up to 35% for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and 23% and other state run transport corporations runs contrary to its policy of reducing traffic congestion and encouraging public transport use, say experts.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Raj, professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and member of the State Expert Committee on Resource Mobilisation said rising expenditure on diesel, salaries, maintenance and spare parts, along with accumulated losses, could not alone justify the fare revision, as public service should remain the primary objective.

“The fare hikes by BMTC, KSRTC and Namma Metro are not commensurate with the government’s policies to reduce traffic congestion and increase public transport usage. It is ironic that the government wants people to use public transport but is making it more expensive. Different departments are working in silos instead of looking at the larger picture,” he said.

Raj urged the corporations to explore alternative revenue sources by monetising their land through rentals and commercial developments. Pointing out that private bus operators make profits despite charging fares comparable to those of public transport corporations, he said the state-run entities must address structural and management issues without compromising public service.

“The government has to provide these services at a reasonable price. Transportation is an essential service, particularly for people who depend on buses for daily mobility,” he said.

Vinay Sreenivas, a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, said, “Higher bus fares will lead to more hardship for the poor. They may walk instead of taking bus to reduce money, but this may tire them. Or they have to cut on food and other expenses to bear bus costs. The middle class may shift to two-wheeler. Overall, this will discourage public transport.”