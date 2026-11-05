Man goes to meet dating app ‘friend’, gets robbed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested four people for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man who met one of the accused through a homosexual dating application. The accused allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, snatched his mobile phone and forced him to transfer Rs 30,000.

The accused are- Rishiraj Singh, 18; Vamshi, 21; Venkatesh, 25, and Darshan, 24. All four are residents of different localities in and around Electronic City.

The complainant, a resident of Bettadasanapura Main Road, had been using a homosexual dating application. He contacted one of the accused through the app and exchanged messages with him for a week before agreeing to meet. After they met, the accused allegedly took him to an isolated place where four of their associates were waiting. They threatened him with a knife, assaulted him and forcibly took his mobile phone and UPI credentials. The accused also transferred money from his bank account and contacted his relatives and friends to obtain additional money before fleeing the spot.

The following day, the victim lodged a complaint, claiming that an unidentified person had robbed him while he was walking along Podu Road after collecting a food parcel. However, the police found discrepancies in his complaint and subsequently uncovered the sequence of events. This helped them trace one of the accused, leading to the arrest of the other three.