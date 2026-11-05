Olympic gold, three more medals stolen from hockey veteran’s home in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four medals, including a gold medal won at the 1980 Moscow Olympics by former Indian hockey captain MM Somayya, were stolen along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.53 lakh from his residence in HAL 3rd Stage, New Thippasandra. The Indiranagar police have registered a case.

Somayya captained the Indian hockey team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He represented India in three Olympic Games and is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award, among other honours. According to the complaint filed by Somayya, 67, he had left for Kodagu with his family on October 25. On the morning of October 28, his neighbour, Narayanan, noticed that the door of Somayya’s house was open and alerted him over the phone.

Upon examining CCTV footage from the neighbour’s house, it was found that two unidentified men had entered the house at 2.34 am on October 28. The duo allegedly broke open the door and decamped with the four medals, two silver cups weighing 72 grams each, a gold bangle, a gold coin, six silver spoons, a silver vessel and Rs 30,000 in cash.

The police further said that a housebreaking case was registered based on Somayya’s complaint on October 28. One of the accused was wearing a blue shirt, while the other was wearing a red shirt.