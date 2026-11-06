Bengalureans must brace for 18-month traffic curbs on Ballari Road

BENGALURU: Commuters travelling on Ballari Road will have to take alternative routes for the next 18 months as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken up the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor between UAS Staff Quarters and Mehkri Circle.

The construction work, scheduled to commence on November 6, 2026, will continue for 18 months. In view of the anticipated traffic congestion, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have imposed restrictions on vehicle movement along the stretch falling under the jurisdiction of Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations.

In order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic, the movement of all types of goods vehicles, including Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), as well as KSRTC and private buses, are completely prohibited on Ballari Road. Therefore, vehicles travelling via Hebbal towards Kempegowda International Airport and Bengaluru City, including emergency vehicles, are advised to use the following alternative routes mentioned below.

Towards KIA via Hebbal

Vehicles proceeding towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are advised to take the route via Old High Grounds Junction – Kalpana Junction – Old Udaya TV Junction – Cantonment Railway Station – Tannery Road – Nagawara Road, and proceed towards the International Airport.

Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards KIA are advised to proceed via Mathikere Road, take a right turn at BEL Circle and continue via Ring Road towards the International Airport.

To city from KIA via Hebbal