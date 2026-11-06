Karnataka Cabinet nods to 30-year lease of four acres to Bengaluru Turf Club

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved a 30-year lease of four acres of government land to the Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC), and decided to reclaim the remaining property for development.

The decision follows the revision of the existing lease agreement and the BTC’s request for a 30-year lease. The government has decided against extending the lease over the entire property and will retain the remaining land for its own development.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre said, “The turf club’s lease had come up for revision. The cabinet approved the proposal to give them four acres of land on lease for thirty years.” Explaining the government’s decision to reclaim the remaining land, he said the BTC had earlier been in possession of a much larger area, but the government had decided to lease only four acres and take back the rest.

“Only four acres will be given to them on lease. The remaining land, which is already in the possession of the turf club, will be taken over by the government and developed by the government,” he said.

Khandre clarified that the four-acre parcel would include the existing heritage building belonging to the Archaeological Department.

The question of relocating the turf club and shifting its horse-racing operations, however, remains unresolved. The club has sought additional time to relocate, and the government is yet to take a final decision.

“We will obtain a detailed report and take a decision after examining the matter,” Khandre said.