Man from Keralam held for raping Jaipur woman in Bengaluru hotel

BENGALURU: A casual acquaintance that began with a request for a lighter at a pub in Koramangala allegedly ended in rape. A 30-year-old man from Keralam is accused of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old beautician from Jaipur, Rajasthan, at a hotel on Hosur Road on October 24. The Madiwala police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

The accused, Sameer MV is a second hand car dealer, staying in a PG in Madiwala. The victim is staying in the vicinity of Madiwala. She visited a pub in Koramangala a month ago, where she approached Sameer to borrow a lighter to light her cigarette.

Sameer allegedly used the opportunity to strike up a conversation with her. The two subsequently became acquainted and exchanged mobile phone numbers and remained in contact. Sameer later invited the woman to a hotel in Madiwala.

“The woman claims to have accepted the invitation and went to the hotel, where the two consumed alcohol in a room. Sameer later sexually assaulted her despite her resistance. The woman claims to have escaped from the hotel room in the early hours and lodged a complaint four days later,” said an officer.