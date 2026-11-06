'Pvt builders issued new e-khatas for illegally constructed flats': Greater Bengaluru Authority SC

BENGALURU: With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Employees Union reportedly planning a protest against the suspension of two officers, GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil has written to the commissioners of all the five corporations stating that the suspension was over creating illegal and ineligible new e-khatas.

Basavaraj Magi, Revenue Officer-in-Charge, KR Puram Division, Bangalore East City Corporation, was suspended on November 3, while Lokmata D S, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Officer-in-Charge, Kengeri Division, Bengaluru West City Corporation, was suspended on November 4.

In the letter, Moudgil alleged that new e-khatas were issued for illegally constructed flats by private builders by misusing the e-property system designed to issue e-khatas in the name of banks while auctioning properties for loan recovery. Also, in these cases, there was neither the mandate of the bank nor the presence of bank representatives. The letter mentioned that the new e-khatas were issued in the name of private builders instead of banks.

It is said that despite the report from revenue inspectors flagging concerns over the misuse of the rules and anomalies, the suspended revenue officials went ahead with their decision.

On September 10, Moudgil filed a report indicting Basavaraj Magi and Lokmata, stating that Magi, in collusion with private individuals, had created illegal and ineligible new e-khatas in 98 cases. Similarly, Lokmata was accused of collusion with private individuals and creating illegal and ineligible new e-khatas in six cases. This amounts to serious misconduct, cheating, and other offences, leading to their suspension.