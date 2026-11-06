Two relatives held for murdering 70-year-old woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Byatarayanapura police have arrested two relatives for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old woman, who was living alone at her residence in Hosaguddadahalli, over a property dispute.

The deceased, Venkatalakshmamma, was living alone for the past six years The accused are Kantharaju (39), a relative of Venkatalakshmamma’s brother and a resident of Nakkalubande in Jayanagar, and Manjappa (30), a relative of her foster sister and a resident of Madanayakanahalli.

Police said, Venkatalakshmamma was found dead on October 24 by her neighbours, who went to check on her.

The investigation revealed that Venkatalakshmamma owned four houses, one of which she was residing in, apart from several sites and parcels of land in RR Nagar. A property dispute involving her assets was pending before a court.

CCTV footage from nearby locations revealed that Kantharaju and Manjappa had visited her house late on the night of October 23. The duo allegedly told the police after the arrest that after an argument, they assaulted Venkatalakshmamma with sticks, hitting her on the head and neck, which resulted in her death, the police said.