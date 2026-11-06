Udupi woman survives crocodile attack during suicide bid

MANGALURU: Death keeps its own calendar, and quite clearly, it was not Rekha’s date yet. The Udupi-based woman’s death wish did not come true, though she did make a serious attempt by jumping into the Kumaradhara river in the temple town of Kukke Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday night.

Instead, it was near-death experience for Rekha (38) who was attacked by a crocodile after she jumped into the cold water. Miraculously, she survived both the water and crocodile. Hearing her cries for help, nearby lodge staff noticed her flailing in the river, and informed Subramanya police. Locals and police rushed to the spot and chased away the crocodile and managed to rescue her. She escaped with minor injuries.

Rekha had visited Kukke Subramanya temple on Wednesday with her family. Following a dispute with her spouse, she decided to end her life from the Kumaradhara bridge, police said. Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K told TNIE it was likely that the woman was attacked by a young crocodile, which is why she was able to survive. After the rescue, she was admitted to a hospital and sent back with her family after treatment. No case was registered.