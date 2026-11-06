Up to 67 per cent bus fare hike rattles Bengaluru commuters

BENGALURU: The revised BMTC fares came into effect on Thursday, drawing criticism from commuters, particularly men, who are not covered under the Shakti scheme.

Those travelling short distances of 2 km to 6 km now face fare hikes ranging from 50% to nearly 67%, adding to their daily commuting expenses. On several routes, commuters have found that travelling by Namma Metro is now cheaper than BMTC services.

“The cost of essential commodities has increased. Public transport is a service to people and should be affordable. With lakhs of people depending on BMTC for affordable mobility, the government must improve services, ensure better bus quality and earmark a proper budget for the corporation rather than repeatedly burdening commuters with fare hikes,” said Narasimhappa, who uses BMTC buses regularly.

S Babu, another commuter, said the increase in prices of essentials such as sugar, milk, cooking oil and rice has burdened the people. With the bus fare hike adding to the burden, families would have to spend an additional Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 every month, he added.

“The government has not taken into consideration the difficulties faced by labourers and middle-class families while deciding to hike bus fares,” he said.

Metro cheaper

Namma Metro offers faster services and is now cheaper than BMTC services on several routes. For instance, a journey from Deepanjali Nagar to Vijayanagar costs Rs 10 by Metro compared to Rs 18 by BMTC. Similarly, the Srirampura-Majestic journey costs Rs 10 by Metro and Rs 18 by bus. From Vijayanagar to Majestic, the Metro fare is Rs 20, while BMTC charges Rs 25. A journey between Kengeri Bus Terminal and Jnanabharathi Metro station costs Rs 10 by Metro as against Rs 18 of BMTC. From JP Nagar to Lalbagh, the Metro fare is Rs 25, while that of BMTC is Rs 35.