Up to 67 per cent bus fare hike rattles Bengaluru commuters

BENGALURU: The revised BMTC fares came into effect on Thursday, drawing criticism from commuters, particularly men, who are not covered under the Shakti scheme.
Those travelling short distances of 2 km to 6 km now face fare hikes ranging from 50% to nearly 67%, adding to their daily commuting expenses. On several routes, commuters have found that travelling by Namma Metro is now cheaper than BMTC services.
“The cost of essential commodities has increased. Public transport is a service to people and should be affordable. With lakhs of people depending on BMTC for affordable mobility, the government must improve services, ensure better bus quality and earmark a proper budget for the corporation rather than repeatedly burdening commuters with fare hikes,” said Narasimhappa, who uses BMTC buses regularly.
S Babu, another commuter, said the increase in prices of essentials such as sugar, milk, cooking oil and rice has burdened the people. With the bus fare hike adding to the burden, families would have to spend an additional Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 every month, he added.
“The government has not taken into consideration the difficulties faced by labourers and middle-class families while deciding to hike bus fares,” he said.
Metro cheaper
Namma Metro offers faster services and is now cheaper than BMTC services on several routes. For instance, a journey from Deepanjali Nagar to Vijayanagar costs Rs 10 by Metro compared to Rs 18 by BMTC. Similarly, the Srirampura-Majestic journey costs Rs 10 by Metro and Rs 18 by bus. From Vijayanagar to Majestic, the Metro fare is Rs 20, while BMTC charges Rs 25. A journey between Kengeri Bus Terminal and Jnanabharathi Metro station costs Rs 10 by Metro as against Rs 18 of BMTC. From JP Nagar to Lalbagh, the Metro fare is Rs 25, while that of BMTC is Rs 35.
Demand for rollback grows
The fare revision has led to demands for a rollback from commuters and employees’ organisations. The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike has urged the state government to withdraw the hike in fares, stating that it would affect those dependent on BMTC and KSRTC services.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the vedike said the government move will affect street vendors, workers in various sectors, pourakarmikas and students.
The vedike pointed out that BMTC’s daily ridership fell from 38.03 lakh to 35.85 lakh after the January 2025 fare revision. Further increases could push commuters towards two-wheelers or Metro services, potentially affecting ticket revenue and worsening traffic congestion and pollution, it said.
Terming public transport an essential service rather than a profit-making business, the vedike sought higher government grants for transport corporations and urged the Centre to reduce fuel taxes and provide diesel subsidies or direct financial assistance. Consultations with commuters and workers’ organisations should be held before fare revisions in the future, it said.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union has opposed the hike pointing out that BMTC fares have been increased up to 67%.
It sought immediate withdrawal of the fare hike and called for affordable and accessible public transport for all.