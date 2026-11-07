Bengaluru: Cops suspect dad brainwashed minor daughter to join crimes

BENGALURU: The killings of seven people have sent shockwaves across the city. Even the investigators were left shocked after discovering that a 17-year-old girl allegedly assisted her father in committing the murders, cleaning the crime scene and disposing of the bodies. Police suspect that the girl was brainwashed by her father, Indushekar.

The girl is a second-year Pre-University (PU) student at a private college in the city. Police said Indushekar told her that her mother and other family members were their enemies.

He also allegedly convinced her that eliminating them would make the family financially stronger. He told her that if all they were eliminated, the property would eventually belong to her.

Following her mother’s murder, the girl allegedly called her grandmother Roopavathi over the phone and asked her to come to their house. She used to call her aunts and invite them home for dinner, saying that her mother was away on a trip.

The girl also texted Divya’s sister, Chandana, over the phone, saying they were on a tour. Police said the girl’s statement has been recorded and she was taken into custody.