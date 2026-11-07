Called them one by one: Bengaluru man allegedly killed seven relatives

BENGALURU: “The case came to light after a woman named Tungamma approached Srirampura police and lodged a missing persons complaint, stating that some of her relatives had been missing for the past few days. During investigation, police grew suspicious about one of the relatives and arrested the accused in Rajajinagar police station limits.

The accused allegedly confessed to killing seven people belonging to two families residing in Srirampura. He allegedly involved his minor daughter in packing and disposing the bodies. Her role is also being investigated,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

“The accused had called the victims one by one, murdered them and disposed of their bodies at different locations. Acting on information provided by him, police took him to one location and recovered a body. Efforts are under way to trace the remaining six bodies. The accused is now in police custody and our immediate priority is to recover the remaining six bodies, if his claims are true,” the commissioner said.

“The accused is a cab driver. A chain-snatching case was registered against him at Madanayakanahalli police station in 2018. The investigation is ongoing and further interrogation would be necessary to establish the exact modus operandi, motive and sequence of the alleged murders,” the commissioner added.