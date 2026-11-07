Deepavali fashion: Bold drapes & modern twists redefine tradition

Meanwhile, fashion and beauty content creator Aradhya Bulsara sees the shift as an opportunity to reinterpret traditional dressing. She experimented with a black corset-style dress paired with a skirt and dupatta, embracing a colour traditionally considered unconventional for Deepavali. “People are becoming more open to interpreting Indian fashion in their own way,” she says.

For Bulsara, the key is to introduce one traditional element into a contemporary outfit. She recalls wearing a short dress with ghungroo detailing along the hem, paired with a traditional parandi. The combination brought an Indian touch to an otherwise-modern silhouette.