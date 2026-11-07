Deepavali fashion: Bold drapes & modern twists redefine tradition

Experimental drapes and unconventional styling are entering wardrobes this Deepavali as Bengalureans balance traditional aesthetics with individual expression. One prominent trend is the corset-and-skirt combination, according to stylist and content creator Ruchika Bhat. The ensemble offers the elegance of a saree without requiring one. “Gen Z doesn’t want to wear sarees. They want to look like Poo [Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character in K3G],” she says.
Bhat observes that pre-draped sarees and two-piece sets featuring structured blouses, waist-defining skirts and dupattas styled like pallus are particularly popular. Bold prints, sequins and embellishments are also gaining ground, with pastels making room for more striking colours. “As simple as styling a dress that has a slit with palazzo pants or a sharara and a dupatta can make you look Deepavali-ready. Crop tops are all the rage, and so are tanks. Colour should be used to its best potential during such experiments. Be bold; don’t be shy with just blacks and brocade,” she suggests, adding, “Drape your mom’s saree as a skirt or a pair of pants, make it a dress with a matching corset.”
Meanwhile, fashion and beauty content creator Aradhya Bulsara sees the shift as an opportunity to reinterpret traditional dressing. She experimented with a black corset-style dress paired with a skirt and dupatta, embracing a colour traditionally considered unconventional for Deepavali. “People are becoming more open to interpreting Indian fashion in their own way,” she says.
For Bulsara, the key is to introduce one traditional element into a contemporary outfit. She recalls wearing a short dress with ghungroo detailing along the hem, paired with a traditional parandi. The combination brought an Indian touch to an otherwise-modern silhouette.
I’d say pick one traditional element and build your outfit around it. It could be the detailing, the embroidery or the jewellery. I personally feel that festive dressing doesn’t have to be restricted to traditional cuts or colours. You can take the most contemporary silhouette, experiment with different palettes and still bring in that Indian aesthetic through the finer details,” Bulsara notes.
Men’s festive fashion, meanwhile, is slowly catching up. Bhat feels men have some distance to cover, particularly when it comes to experimenting with fabrics and styling. “Pre-stitched dhoti has become a thing in fancy, flowy fabrics. Just a formal shirt and a fancy jacket with a necklace would look great! Jewellery, too, is finding a place in men’s festive wardrobes, including a growing interest in statement necklaces, rings and brooches.
Hair accessories are having their moment this season, with hair chains emerging as an interesting addition to festive dressing. Nikita Raka, founder, The ShineLane (@theshinelane), an online accessories brand, describes ‘hairlets’ as jewellery for the hair. “They add that finishing touch to a fit and create a beautiful detail at the back, which is often overlooked when accessorising,” she says, recommending gold-toned hairlets with traditional sarees, styled over low buns or half-up hairstyles. Lehengas pair well with hairlets woven into braids or worn against loose waves. Indo-western outfits, on the other hand, can be complemented with delicate hairlets over sleek ponytails or open hair.
Priced from Rs 650- Rs 1,000, the hairlets come in gold, silver and rose-gold finishes. Minimal designs are seeing greater demand, with the Grace Pearl Hairlet emerging as a customer favourite. Other popular styles include the Pearl and Crystal Leaf Hairlet, V Shape AD Hairlet and The Pearl AD Party Hairlet.
A detailed makeover is happening this festive season right down to the fingertips. Deepavali is prompting even those who usually favour understated manicures to experiment with metallic accents and jewel-inspired shades. From molten gold to velvet-effect nails, nail art is moving towards more intricate yet wearable design. Venessa D’Souza, owner, Toni & Guy, says those who typically opt for nude shades or French manicures are now asking for translucent bases with gold foil, mirror finishes and micro-glitter accents. “Sheer, glass-like base with localised metallic highlights are in,” she says, juxtaposing last year’s heavier finishes with the season’s more understated detailing. Champagne gold, milky nudes and deep forest greens are among the prominent colours this season.
Practicality remains key, with medium almond, oval and squoval shapes recommended for daily activities. Builder gel bases in nude shades also help conceal nail growth, keeping manicures looking fresh for weeks. For those opting for elaborate designs, festive nail appointments can cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 or more for custom extensions with intricate chrome, 3D elements or hand-painted detailing.