Five days with his uncle, four bodies in the car: Boy's account shocks police

BENGALURU: An 11-year-old boy has emerged as a vital lead in the gruesome murder of seven of his family members, including his mother and father, by his own uncle, Indushekar.

Suresha (name changed) spent nearly five days with Indushekar before being rescued by the police on November 4.

The boy, who was allegedly the next target of the accused, claimed that he witnessed his uncle dump four bodies, including that of his parents. A Class 5 student, Suresha, lived with his parents—Shankar and Nalini—at Dayananda Nagar in Rajajinagar. His parents were allegedly murdered by Indushekar at his residence.

The police said Shankar and Nalini, along with Suresha, had visited Indushekar’s house on October 30 after he invited them for dinner. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were allegedly served alcohol before being killed with a grinding stone. The police suspect that Suresha was asleep when the murders took place and that the television was kept in full volume to cancel any noise.

According to the police, the boy said that he travelled in a car with the accused while his parents’ bodies were kept in the boot. He told the investigators that he had seen four gunny bags in the car.

Speaking to media persons, Suresha said that after dinner at Indushekar’s house, he slept beside his mother. “When I woke up in the morning, my father was not there. When I tried to leave with my mother, my sister (Indushekar’s daughter) dragged me inside.