No screams, no suspicion: Neighbours stunned by seven murders in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

BENGALURU: Neighbours described Indushekhar, accused in the murder of seven members of his family, as a rude and quarrelsome person who frequently picked fights with people in the locality, threatened them and created a ruckus over trivial issues.

A tenant in the building where Indushekhar lived told TNIE that none of the other tenants interacted with him because of his behaviour. He allegedly argued over parking issues and other matters regularly, abused people and created disturbances in the locality. One resident said the area would be more peaceful following his arrest. Neighbours also alleged that his wife and daughter were equally rude.

One resident claimed that whenever Indushekhar got into an argument with someone, his daughter would record the incident on her mobile phone. He would threaten people, claiming to be from the media.

Another tenant said Indushekhar was friendly with the building owner’s son. However, a dispute reportedly arose after Indushekhar allegedly obtained the owner’s signature on certain documents on the pretext of carrying out renovation work on the second floor. He reportedly claimed that GBA permission was required for the work. A civil dispute between the two parties is currently pending before court, the tenant said.