No screams, no suspicion: Neighbours stunned by seven murders in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

BENGALURU: Neighbours described Indushekhar, accused in the murder of seven members of his family, as a rude and quarrelsome person who frequently picked fights with people in the locality, threatened them and created a ruckus over trivial issues.
A tenant in the building where Indushekhar lived told TNIE that none of the other tenants interacted with him because of his behaviour. He allegedly argued over parking issues and other matters regularly, abused people and created disturbances in the locality. One resident said the area would be more peaceful following his arrest. Neighbours also alleged that his wife and daughter were equally rude.
One resident claimed that whenever Indushekhar got into an argument with someone, his daughter would record the incident on her mobile phone. He would threaten people, claiming to be from the media.
Another tenant said Indushekhar was friendly with the building owner’s son. However, a dispute reportedly arose after Indushekhar allegedly obtained the owner’s signature on certain documents on the pretext of carrying out renovation work on the second floor. He reportedly claimed that GBA permission was required for the work. A civil dispute between the two parties is currently pending before court, the tenant said.
Unaware of killings, say shocked neighbours
The horrific murder of seven people allegedly took place in Indushekhar’s house on the second floor of a commercial building in Rajajinagar’s 5th Block. However, neighbours and shopkeepers in the locality said they had no idea about the killings until the incident was reported in the media. They also said they had neither heard any screams nor noticed anything unusual in the building.
The building houses five shops on the ground floor, while a political party office is located on the first floor. Indushekhar and his family had been living on the second floor for the past 14 years. The building is surrounded by several commercial establishments.
One of the tenants said police had visited the building in the past two days and made enquiries about Indushekhar. However, they did not disclose anything about the murders to the residents, and were shocked to know that the gruesome murders had taken place in their building, he said.