Bengaluru: Where royal heritage meets art

BENGALURU: There are places where history is not simply remembered—it is lived. Rajasthan is one of them. Its palaces, jharokhas, courtyards, and lakes carry centuries of stories, artistry and royal tradition. For artist Rebecca Taylor, entering this world became an opportunity to create a dialogue between the grandeur of the past and the artistic language of the present.
Born in Bengaluru and taking her artistic vision across the globe, Rebecca, 39, has recently presented five distinctive artworks to members of Rajasthan’s royal families. Her paintings brought together centuries-old heritage and a fresh artistic perspective.
Rebecca’s journey began at the historic City Palace in Udaipur, where she presented her artworks to members of the House of Mewar. The presentations included His Highness Shriji Huzur Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar; Her Highness Nivritti Kumari Mewar, Princess Bhanwar Baisa Praneshwari Kumari Mewar, and Prince Bhanwar Haritraj Singh Mewar. She also presented her work to His Highness Maharaj Prof (Dr ) Ajat Shatru Singh Shivrati from Udaipur, alongside his daughter, Her Highness Princess Dr Bhuvneshwari from the House of Shivriti and his son, The Prince Rajkumar Lieutenant Preyavrut Singh Shivrati of the House of Shivriti.
She has also presented her work to His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh II and Her Highness Diya Kumari (Member of the Kachwaha Royal Family of Jaipur and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan) and His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the titular Maharaja of Jaipur from the City Palace. The journey honours the presence of Her Highness Maharani Mahima Kumari, Samore Bagh.
“I feel truly humbled and grateful. The rich heritage offers an extraordinary confluence of grandeur, resilience, and artistic devotion. The scale of its palaces, the interplay of light on stone captivated me.
I viewed these monuments as a living canvas, and that helps me to think about it,” Rebecca, a Guinness World Records holder, said. Inspired by the royal heritage and architectural grandeur of Rajasthan, the artworks explore the timeless connection between history, memory, spirituality, and craftsmanship. From the reflective water palaces of Udaipur to the romantic pink facades of Jaipur, each piece captures the elegance and emotional depth of Rajasthan’s cultural identity.
“Through my canvas, I sought to bridge the ancient and the modern, ensuring that the legacy of those storied eras continues to resonate within our contemporary world as an active participant in our collective identity,” she said.
As part of her Curia Regis initiative (2017-2035), Rebecca presented all five of her artworks. Independently conceived and self-funded, the initiative reflects Rebecca’s commitment to exploring the artwork through a distinctive style. While keeping details of her creative process private, Rebecca says each painting carries personal touches. “These are details I recognise only whenever I look at it.
This reflects the personal connection I share with every piece I create,” Rebecca said. In 2017, Rebecca presented her artwork to Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey. Rebecca has a deep affection for India’s rich cultural heritage and a strong desire to celebrate it through her art. This passion inspired her to turn her attention to Rajasthan once again.
“Through my work, I hope to bring India’s cultural legacy to a wider audience while expressing my pride in my homeland,” she added. Rebecca combines her artistic practice with her work as a researcher representing the European Charter of Researchers at the Centre of Global Studies, University of Alberta/Portugal.
Her paintings have received recognition from prominent figures, including the former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee. She has also presented her artwork to His Highness Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of Mysuru.
“I owe this achievement to my parents, Dominic and Rosemarie Taylor, who have been my greatest inspiration and strongest support. My father has always believed in my talent, encouraged my artistic vision and supported me financially. He often told me that I was born to be an artist, and seeing my work reach this stage makes me incredibly proud,” Rebecca, who is currently based in Australia, said.
Away from her canvases and artistic pursuits, there is also a simple, unmistakably personal side to Rebecca. Her idea of comfort food is Mangalorean-style prawns served with soft neer dosa—a reminder of her Bengaluru roots and the flavours she holds close to her heart. Her journey is about discovering the stories that connect people to their heritage. And perhaps, for this Bengaluru-born artist, the most meaningful canvas still lies ahead—in the colours, traditions and artistic treasures of her own country.
works presented to the Royals
Ripples of Royalty: A masterwork reflecting the luminous tranquillity of royal waters
Echoes in Pink: The Jharokhas of Jaipur: A delicate yet striking tribute to intricate stone balconies
Sanctuary of Light: The Mewar Jharokha: An intimate study of architectural geometry and warm illumination, celebrating the craftsmanship of heritage jharokhas
Apertures of Amber: A visual narrative that frames the grandeur of Amber’s structural marvels against drifting washes of atmospheric bliss
The Amber Mirage: The light beyond the Lattice: The afternoon light filtering through carved stone latticework