Bengaluru: Where royal heritage meets art

BENGALURU: There are places where history is not simply remembered—it is lived. Rajasthan is one of them. Its palaces, jharokhas, courtyards, and lakes carry centuries of stories, artistry and royal tradition. For artist Rebecca Taylor, entering this world became an opportunity to create a dialogue between the grandeur of the past and the artistic language of the present.

Born in Bengaluru and taking her artistic vision across the globe, Rebecca, 39, has recently presented five distinctive artworks to members of Rajasthan’s royal families. Her paintings brought together centuries-old heritage and a fresh artistic perspective.

Rebecca’s journey began at the historic City Palace in Udaipur, where she presented her artworks to members of the House of Mewar. The presentations included His Highness Shriji Huzur Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar; Her Highness Nivritti Kumari Mewar, Princess Bhanwar Baisa Praneshwari Kumari Mewar, and Prince Bhanwar Haritraj Singh Mewar. She also presented her work to His Highness Maharaj Prof (Dr ) Ajat Shatru Singh Shivrati from Udaipur, alongside his daughter, Her Highness Princess Dr Bhuvneshwari from the House of Shivriti and his son, The Prince Rajkumar Lieutenant Preyavrut Singh Shivrati of the House of Shivriti.

She has also presented her work to His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singh II and Her Highness Diya Kumari (Member of the Kachwaha Royal Family of Jaipur and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan) and His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the titular Maharaja of Jaipur from the City Palace. The journey honours the presence of Her Highness Maharani Mahima Kumari, Samore Bagh.

“I feel truly humbled and grateful. The rich heritage offers an extraordinary confluence of grandeur, resilience, and artistic devotion. The scale of its palaces, the interplay of light on stone captivated me.