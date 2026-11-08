Bengaluru's Malleswaram’s ‘Aane Park’ open now

BENGALURU: Two weeks after residents reclaimed the long-neglected ‘Aane Park’ (Elephant Park), 9th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram, the park’s transformation is now complete. On Saturday, residents gathered to celebrate the restoration of the park. The restoration works involved the iconic elephant slide.

Apart from that, a children’s play area featuring a jungle gym, swings and seesaws, donated by People for People, is also ready, with fresh sand laid for safety.

Another highlight at the park is ‘Malleswaram Times,’ a mural created by Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology. The art work follows an elderly woman as her memories of Malleswaram unfold, weaving together the stories, places and everyday moments that have shaped her life. The mural celebrates the neighbourhood’s heritage and the memories.

The initiative began when Preeti Sunderajan, a citizen activist, discovered the dilapidated park while canvassing the neighbourhood. Working with residents and the Horticulture Department, she mobilised volunteers and community contributions to revive a space that had remained largely unused for nearly two decades.

“The restoration has been entirely community-driven, with residents contributing funds and effort. A dedicated residents’ WhatsApp group now coordinates the park’s continued upkeep,” said Sunderajan. Sunderajan said that Rs 62,400 was raised through community contributions and the works cost Rs 99,500.