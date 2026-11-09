Bengaluru: Ropes, perfumes, sacks how cabbie planned the killings

BENGALURU: The investigation into the murder of seven people in in Rajajinagar by a cab driver has revealed that the accused had allegedly planned the killings in advance and procured ropes, gunny bags and perfumes to dispose of the bodies and avoid foul smell.

The accused, Indushekar (52), allegedly murdered his wife, Sunitha, on October 16. In the following days, with the help of his 17-year-old daughter, he allegedly invited other members of his wife’s family to their house under the pretext of hosting dinner and killed them by attacking them with a grinding stone.

The police said interrogation revealed that he allegedly purchased ropes, gunny bags and perfume before carrying out the killings, which included the murder of a seven-year-old boy, Punith.

Indushekar allegedly used sleeping pills to render the victims unconscious before attacking them with a grinding stone in the living room. He then dragged the bodies to the bathroom and left them there to allow the blood to drain.

He subsequently stuffed the bodies into gunny bags, sprayed chemicals to prevent foul smells and transported the bodies in his car before dumping them at different locations. He also used perfume inside the car to mask the odour, the police said. However, whether sleeping pills were administered to all the victims is yet to be ascertained.

2 bodies recovered from Chamundi foothills

Two more bodies were recovered from the forest area near the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The deceased have been identified as Shivakumar (30) and his wife Divya (30). Meanwhile, the accused Indushekhar was brought for Mahazar at the hills. The couple’s seven-year-old son, Punith, was also among those murdered by the accused.