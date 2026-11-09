Bengaluru to host first standalone Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians' conference on November 17-18

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will host the first standalone Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference in the country on November 17 and 18, bringing together around 150 women legislators from across India and representatives from 15-20 countries to deliberate on women's political leadership, cyber safety and capacity building.

Announcing the event at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker G S Patil and Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed said the two-day event would provide a platform for women parliamentarians and legislators to discuss the challenges they face in public life and explore ways to strengthen their participation in legislative and decision-making processes.

"This is a matter of pride for Karnataka. It is the first time that a standalone Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians conference of this nature is being organised in India, and Bengaluru has been chosen to host it," Patil said.

The conference will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and CWP India Region Chairperson D Purandeswari will also participate in the inaugural session.

Around 150 delegates, including women MPs, MLAs, Members of Legislative Councils, Speakers and Deputy Speakers from various States and Union Territories, are expected to attend. Four women legislators from each State are expected to be represented. Representatives from 15-20 countries are also likely to participate.

The conference will focus on two major themes — women's safety in the digital and cyberspace environment and strengthening the legislative skills and leadership capabilities of women representatives.

The deliberations will cover cybercrimes against women, online harassment, digital abuse, misuse of artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, and protection of personal information and digital privacy. The discussions will also examine the challenges faced by women elected representatives in the digital environment.