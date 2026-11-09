Scared by cracker blast, dog jumps to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite the state government’s directives to burst green crackers within a window spanning from 8 pm to 10 pm to celebrate Deepavali, Bengaluru has witnessed wanton bursting of illegal firecrackers beyond the prescribed limits the last few days. So severe has the sound of firecrackers been, that a stray dog in Kannamangala jumped off from a high floor of a 14-storey building to her death, allegedly having been spooked by the sound of a loud firecracker.

“The dog was merely eight months old, and I was habilitating her at the building (currently under construction) with the help of one of the security guards there. I had taken her to get neutered a couple of months ago as well. She must have been sleeping when firecrackers made her jump to her death on the night of Friday (November 6), and we found her body on Saturday morning. She had been safely living there without a problem all this while,” said a community feeder in the area.

Dogs are known to be around four times as sensitive to sound than humans. A study conducted by the The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) found that this sensitivity translated to loud sounds, which might be an inconvenience to humans, causing acute fear in dogs; in essence, every firecracker blast, to a dog, is nothing short of a grenade going off. Their reaction is often fear, confusion, agitation, or even aggression. In India, a cracker can legally be as loud as 125 decibels; even this legal limit, if abided by, would cause the aforementioned effects on canines.

The feeder also said that another dog in Kannamangala, a pet, had run away when the family took it on a walk. “While on the walk, firecrackers were burst suddenly, which spooked the dog enough to make it run away from the walker. The family is inconsolable,” she added.

