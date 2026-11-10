100+ cracker eye injury victims swamp hospitals across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: More than 100 firecracker-related eye injury cases have been reported across Bengaluru hospitals during and after Deepavali celebrations, with children, including infants as young as three months, among those affected. Several patients sustained grievous injuries, with some requiring hospitalisation and surgical intervention.

Narayana Nethralaya’s Rajajinagar centre reported 41 cases, while its Bommasandra, Bannerghatta Road and Whitefield centres reported 29 cases. Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported 14 cases, while Sankara Eye Hospital documented 26 patient entries.

At Narayana Nethralaya’s Rajajinagar unit, 24 of the 41 patients (59 per cent) were children below 18 years. The hospital recorded 31 male and 10 female patients. While 29 sustained self-inflicted injuries while bursting crackers, 12 were bystanders. Forty patients received medical management, while one required surgical intervention.

The hospital’s other centres reported 15 paediatric patients among the 29 cases. Seven patients were bystanders, while 22 were actively involved in bursting firecrackers.

At Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, 10 of the 14 cases were classified as grievous injuries and four as simple injuries. The hospital recorded 12 cases on November 8 alone. Five patients were children, while 12 of the 14 were bystanders or sustained injuries due to crackers burst by others. Four patients were admitted, with two undergoing conservative management and two requiring surgery.

Most patients were from Bengaluru, while one each from Raichur and Doddaballapura was referred to the hospital.

Sankara Eye Hospital documented 26 entries, with patients ranging from a three-month-old infant to a 46-year-old adult. The hospital also recorded a five-month-old child with a self-inflicted burn injury.