All Light Ahead: Kannada celebs share a peek into Deepavali celebrations

Deepavali is a festival that is deeply rooted in my culture. We used to burst a lot of crackers, but we don’t do that anymore. We now light a few phuljhadis and lots of clay deepas filled with ghee, along with performing Devi Puja. One tradition I religiously follow every year is making rangoli, which I have been doing since I was 11 or 12 and participating in competitions. I spend two to three days working on it, and that responsibility falls entirely on me at home! We also perform Kalam Puja, which is a special puja for the pen we use. We are considered descendants of Lord Chitragupta, the accountant of Yamraj, and feel extremely fortunate about this. Another Deepavali tradition is preparing suran ki bhaji. There is a belief that if we don’t eat it on the night of Deepavali, we will be reborn as a mouse in our next life, so we make sure we have it! I also have a rather frightening cracker memory. Once, a bomb cracker burst right in front of me after I lit it, and I couldn’t hear properly for almost two days. It didn’t stop me from bursting crackers, though!