Bengaluru cabbie who killed 6 shows no sign of remorse, is calm & cooperative

BENGALURU: Accused of killing seven people, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy, taxi driver Arjun Indushekar, alias Shekar, reportedly bears a “normal appearance and exhibits an uncanny calm”, said sources who didn’t wish to be named. Shekar has reportedly confessed his crimes to police and is “cooperating with the investigation. He has shown no remorse for killing the seven victims”, added sources.

The serial killing itself is shocking, and the manner in which Shekar allegedly planned and executed them is cold-blooded and blood-curdling. He allegedly killed his victims – wife Sunitha (40), her mother Roopavathi (65), brothers Shivakumar (30) and Shankar (44), their wives Divya and Nalini, aged 30 and 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth – in the fortnight between October 16 and 31.

The place of crime reportedly varied between the hall and washroom outside, in their barely 500sqft flat on top of a two-storey building near Bhashyam Circle, Rajajinagar. “He invited Shivakumar and Shankar on different dates for dinner. In the absence of Sunitha, the two unsuspecting women even helped cook the meal, little knowing what lay ahead of them. After dinner they stayed the night at Shekar’s house.

That’s when he reportedly killed them separately with the grinding stone, either in the hall or washroom, when one of them would have gone to attend nature’s call. He used to serve alcohol with dinner but whether he sedated them is not yet verified,” said sources.

Though Shekar and his minor daughter reportedly dressed the crime scenes and washed the blood, police have been able to detect blood stains. While Shekhar is said to be cooperating with the police, his narration of events cannot be taken at face value.