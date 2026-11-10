Bengaluru woman murders husband with paramour’s help, both arrested

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman and her alleged paramour have been arrested for strangling her husband to death at their residence in Doddathoguru village, under the Electronics City police station limits. After the murder, the accused attempted to pass off the death as an accidental fall, followed by a heart attack.

The accused are Anitha and Madhusudan Reddy (46), while the deceased is Upendra (41). The husband and wife had opened an office and were facilitating people in getting bank loans. Madhusudan was a cab driver. Police said the victim suspected his wife’s fidelity. After he discovered the alleged illicit relationship, Upendra had also warned Madhusudan to stay away from his wife.

Madhusudan allegedly strangled Upendra by sitting on his chest and squeezing his neck with both hands, while Anitha held his nose and mouth shut. The murder reportedly took place between midnight and 2.30am on October 12, 2026, at their residence near Icon School in Doddathoguru village.

Upendra’s brother Rajendra approached police and lodged a complaint stating that his brother had died. Based on the complaint, police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and initiated an investigation. However, the postmortem report on November 2 raised serious suspicions.