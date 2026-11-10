B'luru ensemble Lakkshya unveils Tonics in the Stone World featuring international artists

Music often finds its way across boundaries, but for the city’s ensemble Lakkshya, the journey involves bringing different musical languages into a common space. The group’s second album, Tonics in the Stone World, brings together seven original compositions featuring five international musicians from the Netherlands, Uzbekistan and the US. The album’s first track, Thrillana, is slated to release on November 27, while the album is expected to go live early next year.

Founded in 2019 by KJ Diliip (violin, composition) and Ila Diliip (violin, voice and composition), Lakkshya: The Sound of India draws from its members’ grounding in Carnatic music while exploring contemporary sounds. Apart from the duo, the ensemble also features Sunaad Anoor (Khanjira, hybrid percussion ), Vivek Santhosh (piano and synths), Bruthva Caleb (bass) and Gopi Shravan (drums). The team also has sound engineer Srikrishna Bhat as the ‘behind-the-scenes’ member.

The new album, produced by Pramath Kiran, features Colombian-American pianist Jesus Molina, Dutch musicians Ned McGowan, Oene van Geel and Mark Tuinstra and Uzbekistani percussionist Abbos Kosimov. Explaining the album’s title, the band describes it as a contrast between the rigid and the fluid. While the stone world represents the structures, tonics point to musical possibilities that keep shifting and evolving.