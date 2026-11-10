Dead spider found in Nandini milk packet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru woman has complained to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) after allegedly finding a dead spider inside a 500 ml packet of Nandini cow’s milk, raising concerns over food safety and quality control in milk processing units.

Nagoor Roja, grandniece of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, said the incident occurred on Sunday when she opened a refrigerated milk packet and poured its contents into a vessel for boiling. She said she was shocked to see a small dead spider emerge along with the milk. Roja said her family had been purchasing Nandini milk and other KMF products for nearly two decades.

The milk packets, she said, were usually received from the vendor in a closed box, washed under running water and then stored in the refrigerator. She said she had followed the same routine before opening the packet.

She immediately recorded a video of the spider and sent it to her milk vendor, who advised her to discard the packet. However, she refused, stating that the presence of foreign material in a food product was a serious food safety concern. She subsequently emailed a complaint to the Manager (Marketing) of Mother Dairy, a unit of KMF, citing Sections 26, 27 and 54 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Two KMF officials visited her residence on Monday and collected the milk sample and packet for examination, she said. According to her, the officials said they would investigate the matter and trace the packing unit.