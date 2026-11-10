Poor visibility: Flight diverted to Bengaluru from Chennai

BENGALURU: An IndiGo flight scheduled to land at Chennai Airport was diverted to Bengaluru late on Sunday night, after visibility around the airport dropped below the permitted level because of bursting of firecrackers at the Tamil Nadu capital. IndiGo flight 6E2002, an Airbus A321 Neo carrying 78 passengers, from Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur was scheduled to land at Chennai International Airport (MAA) at 10.45 pm.

The minimum visibility required to land on Runway 07 at MAA is 950 metres. However, visibility around the time of landing had dropped to around 900 metres, according to airport authorities.

The aircraft finally landed in Chennai around 1:50 am. Around 11 pm last night, according to an air quality index (AQI) website, Chennai’s AQI was 1,463. By contrast, Bengaluru’s AQI at the same time was measured to be 253. ENS