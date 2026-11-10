Two more bodies found near Bengaluru's Shiradi Ghat

BENGALURU: North Division police have recovered all seven bodies in the horrific serial murders of a family, which has shocked the city. Police recovered the last two bodies of the case near Shiradi Ghat in Hassan district on Monday. With this, police have traced all the bodies allegedly dumped by the accused Indushekar after killing them at his residence in Rajajinagar between October 16 and 30.

Police identified the two bodies as those of Shankar (44), the accused’s brother-in-law, and his wife, Nalini (29). After killing the victims, the accused stuffed their bodies into gunny bags and transported the bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations with the help of his daughter.

Police said teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Scene of Crime Officers inspected the locations where the bodies were recovered. Postmortem examinations were conducted, and the bodies were handed over to their family members. Police will now focus on forensic examinations to establish the sequence and timing of the killings, and analyse CCTV footage.

The accused, who was arrested along with his 17-year-old daughter on November 5, allegedly told police that he was frustrated with his wife’s harassment and ill-treatment. He was also angry that her family members always supported her, he said. However, police are also investigating a possible property dispute angle.