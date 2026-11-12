Bengaluru: Accused used boys to mislead kin? audio surfaces

BENGALURU: In a new revelation in the recent Rajajinagar murder case, an audio recording has emerged suggesting that accused Indushekar (52), a resident of Bashyam Circle, allegedly used the minor boys to conceal the deaths of their parents and mislead the relatives into believing that they were alive and away on a trip.

The accused, a cab driver, had allegedly bludgeoned to death his wife and six members of her family, including a seven-year-old boy, with a grindstone over a span of 15 days. He then dumped the bodies at multiple locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The audio features a conversation between the deceased Nalini’s relatives and her son Suresh (name changed). When relatives called to enquire about his parents, the boy allegedly told them that his parents were travelling and would return only after three months. He also told them that Puneeth, another child from the family who was killed, was accompanying them.

Indushekar had allegedly kept the mobiles of the victims after murdering them. Whenever relatives tried to contact the deceased, he reportedly answered their calls himself to prevent suspicion.

Sources said after murdering Shivakumar and his wife Divya, the accused also kept their son Puneeth with him and made the boy respond to calls from relatives. Puneeth was subsequently murdered. Similarly, after allegedly killing Shankar and Nalini, Indushekar took their son, Suresh, along and allegedly made him speak to relatives to conceal the murders.

In the newly surfaced audio recording, a relative calls Suresh and requests him to speak to his mother Nalini. The relative tells him that his grandmother, Tungamma, is eagerly waiting to speak to her daughter and requests him to arrange a conversation. However, the boy responds that his parents have gone on a trip and are travelling in a bus. He further says that they would return only after three months.