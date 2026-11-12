Bengaluru: Firecrackers land pregnant woman in ICU

BENGALURU: Hospitals across the city reported nearly 200 firecracker-related injuries during Deepavali celebrations, including serious eye injuries and burn cases. The most serious case was that of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who sustained critical burn injuries after a spark ignited a box of firecrackers she was sitting beside. She remains critical in the intensive care unit at Victoria Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Care Centre.

Victoria Hospital treated eight people with firecracker-related burn injuries, of whom six were admitted as inpatients. The extent of the burns ranged from 10% to 25%.

Minto Hospital recorded 44 firecracker-related eye injury cases between November 6 and 10. Of these, 28 were classified as grievous and 16 as simple injuries.

Narayana Nethralaya’s Rajajinagar hospital treated 64 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries between November 7 and 10. Of these, 33 were aged under 18 years and 23 were bystanders.

Narayana Nethralaya also treated 50 people across its Bommasandra, Bannerghatta Road and Whitefield centres as of 8 pm on November 10.

Sankara Eye Hospital recorded 33 patient entries, predominantly involving firecracker-related eye injuries.