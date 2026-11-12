Bengaluru police recover Somaya's Olympic gold medal, two held for theft

BENGALURU: Two habitual offenders have been arrested for breaking into the residence of former Indian hockey star and 1980 Moscow Olympic gold medallist MM Somaya at New Thippasandra in Bengaluru and stealing his prized Olympic gold medal, other international sporting medals, jewellery and cash.
The burglary took place in the early hours of October 28 when Somaya and his family were away in Kodagu district. The theft came to light after the family returned home and discovered that valuables had been stolen. All the stolen medals have been recovered intact.
The accused are identified as Manikya alias Manikanta, 31, and Bharat, 25. Manikya is involved in 33 criminal cases, including 25 cases in Karnataka, and eight cases in Tamil Nadu. Bharat is involved in two cases.
The police recovered eight international sporting medals, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with a camera, a Pichangatti (Kodava dagger), an Olympic bag and the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime. The police also recovered one gold medal and one silver medal that had allegedly been sold to a gold company in Rajajinagar. The remaining six medals and other stolen articles were recovered from the residence of one of the accused near H. Cross in Hoskote.
“I feel like I have won the medals all over again,” said Somaya while expressing his gratitude to the police for their efforts in getting back his medals. Speaking to the media in the office of the Police Commissioner Somaya said that the medals are an honour not only for him but also for the state and the country.
On November 9, the police traced and detained two suspects near Hagalahalli Cross in Ramanagara, along with the two-wheeler allegedly used to commit the burglary. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to carrying out the crime with the assistance of another friend. The two accused were produced before a court on November 10 and taken into eight days of police custody for further interrogation.
The police are continuing their search for a third person allegedly involved in the burglary.