Bengaluru police recover Somaya's Olympic gold medal, two held for theft

BENGALURU: Two habitual offenders have been arrested for breaking into the residence of former Indian hockey star and 1980 Moscow Olympic gold medallist MM Somaya at New Thippasandra in Bengaluru and stealing his prized Olympic gold medal, other international sporting medals, jewellery and cash.

The burglary took place in the early hours of October 28 when Somaya and his family were away in Kodagu district. The theft came to light after the family returned home and discovered that valuables had been stolen. All the stolen medals have been recovered intact.

The accused are identified as Manikya alias Manikanta, 31, and Bharat, 25. Manikya is involved in 33 criminal cases, including 25 cases in Karnataka, and eight cases in Tamil Nadu. Bharat is involved in two cases.

The police recovered eight international sporting medals, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with a camera, a Pichangatti (Kodava dagger), an Olympic bag and the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime. The police also recovered one gold medal and one silver medal that had allegedly been sold to a gold company in Rajajinagar. The remaining six medals and other stolen articles were recovered from the residence of one of the accused near H. Cross in Hoskote.