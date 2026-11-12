Bengaluru woman says Rapido rider made sexual advances, posts audio

BENGALURU: A woman has accused a Rapido bike taxi rider of allegedly making sexual demands during a phone conversation after reportedly failing to contact her at the designated pick-up point. The woman shared an audio recording of the conversation on social media, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over women’s safety while using app-based bike taxi services.

The woman uploaded the video of the phone conversation, which took place in Kannada, on social media on Tuesday, describing it as an awareness post and urging women not to book bike taxis. She also shared the photograph of the alleged rider, his name and the registration number of the two-wheeler.

In the video, the woman stated that she had booked a Rapido bike taxi but waited for a considerable time at Aishwarya Layout in Kuvempu Nagar without receiving a call from the rider. She later learnt that he had arrived at the designated pick-up location and left without contacting her. When she called the rider to question why he had not informed her about his arrival, he allegedly made an obscene remark and asked her, “Is sex available?” four times. The woman reportedly confronted him over his behaviour, following which he disconnected the call.

“Because of such riders, the riders of other bike taxi riders will definitely face problems. I request all women not to book bike taxis instead book an auto or cab,” the woman stated in the video. It is not clear whether the woman has lodged a police complaint or whether Rapido has initiated any action against the rider.